Lockers installed at centre

ORDERING online just got even easier as a shopping centre has installed lockers for Amazon parcels.

The lockers at Portsmouth’s Cascades are an easy way for those ordering online with Amazon to collect their purchases, and are ideal for those unable to have them delivered to home or work.

‘We pride ourselves on our customer service, so we’ve teamed up with Amazon to offer a convenient one-stop shop to help make our customers’ lives just a little easier,’ said centre director Rhoda Joseph.

‘The lockers complement what we already offer and give shoppers a convenient way of collecting parcels. They’re easy to access and can be found on level one near Subway. There’s free parking for 15 minutes so customers can nip in and collect or return their shopping.’

To use the lockers, select Amazon Locker as delivery method and select Cascades.