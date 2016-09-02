Long-awaited regeneration of Portsmouth gateway suffers setback after developer scraps homes plan

PLANS to regenerate the gateway to Portsmouth have suffered a setback after a developer pulled out of a deal to build new homes and space for businesses to set up.

Radian was given the green light by Portsmouth City Council this year to build 80 properties and a commercial hub on the former PD Fuels site, in Tipner.

It would have marked the first set of new housing to be built in Tipner; which could have been the catalyst for more progress.

But now the Homes & Communities Agency, which owns the land earmarked for development, has revealed Radian has decided not to go ahead with its plans.

Radian says it was unable to ‘find a way forward.’

A HCA spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that Radian has decided not to continue with this development.

‘However, we continue to work actively with a number of partners to ensure that this site reaches its full potential.’

At the time permission was given, Radian said being a part of Portsmouth’s major regeneration programme was ‘an exciting moment’.

Stamshaw and Tipner Neighbourhood Forum chairman John Cass has already raised frustrations about delays in the redevelopment of Tipner – an area that’s been in line for development for more than 40 years.

The region is controlled by various landlords; the HCA, Tipner Regeneration Company, John Henry Pounds, the council and the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Cass said: ‘It’s very frustrating. Nothing is going on down there. It’s been two years now since the plans came up. There was a consultation about Radian wanted to build, there was a presentation at the community centre.’

Tipner Regeneration Company, which owns land in Tipner east, has said it needs to split up another section of land with HCA for development. TRC also has planning permission to build homes.

Tim Willcocks, assistant director of land and new homes at Radian, said: ‘Unfortunately we were not able to find a way forward on this development, but hope another party is able to develop this site to create an exciting new community in Portsmouth.’