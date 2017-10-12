Looking deeper into food hygiene scores

When you’re tucking in to a meal out or takeaway, how often do you think about a business’s hygiene rating?

Portsmouth City Council’s team of hygiene staff covers more than 2,000 registered businesses in the city, with up to about 600 inspections being carried out every year.

Simon Skeates and Andrew Johnson of Johnson Enterprises

Heading up the team is Chris Larkin, who regularly visits Portsmouth’s eateries to gather information on where they get their food from, what processes are carried out and whether there is a risk of cross-contamination.

Inspectors will also look at the management and how they are helping the business to comply with food safety regulations.

Each business is then given a rating out of five.

Chris said: ‘The easiest way to think about it is like an MoT for your car, it is an assessment on that one moment in time.

Environmental health officer at Portsmouth City Council, Chris Larkin

‘This is like a hygiene MoT, but it’s more than pass or fail. You’ve got grades in between.’

Understandably businesses can expect more frequent inspections if they have a low rating – those rated zero should expect to be revisited in the next six months while those who score the maximum of five may be looked at again after 18 months.

Of those rating zero, one or two will receive a warning letter and extra advice from inspectors on how to improve.

Contrary to what many people may think, receiving a zero does not mean a business has to close its doors.

The majority of operators are given no notice of inspections, though it is possible to estimate the time based on a previous rating.

If a complaint is made against a business, inspectors can make another surprise appearance, though ratings cannot be changed based on a quick visit – but the official inspection might be brought forward.

Chris said: ‘Earlier this year I was in Albert Road dealing with a complaint about cockroaches. I knew that in two weeks’ time that premises was due for a full inspection.

‘I dealt with the complaint issue and decided rather than come back in two weeks, as there were hygiene concerns I brought that inspection forward and do a rating there and then.’

The media regularly covers court cases where businesses can be fined thousands of pounds if found guilty of ignoring food hygiene regulations.

But in reality less than one per cent of owners in the city have been taken to court.

Chris said: ‘The aim is to get businesses to improve so prosecutions, which have featured a lot in previous years, are a last resort.

‘We give verbal advice, and we leave a food hygiene report after every inspection.’

Unlike in other areas of the UK, including Wales, businesses in England are not required by law to display their rating for customers to see.

Chris said he would support displaying signs becoming law.

‘I think there is evidence from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) that making the signs mandatory would improve the food hygiene profiles of businesses, and I see no reason why that wouldn’t work in England,’ he said.

‘It might mean more appeals against ratings, more rescore requests from food business operators.

‘It might generate more work for us.

Resources are really tight at the moment. So if mandatory displays did come in that might put an additional inspection burden on us.’

If businesses are unhappy with their rating, there are three avenues they can go down.

They can appeal against the result within 21 days — the data from the inspection is not uploaded to the FSA site until the deadline has passed.

Chris will speak to the business owner concerned and the inspector involved in the case to see if there are grounds to change the rating.

He said: ‘We get very few appeals, maybe single figures every year.’

There is also the right to reply, where if owners acknowledge the rating and are taking steps to improve it, a statement can be published on the FSA website.

Or there is the rescore method where inspectors will go back in and carry out another visit if a business can prove it has taken steps to improve within three months.

For food hygiene inspectors like Chris, it is important that businesses and customers take notice of the ratings.

He said: ‘About a year ago the FSA were concerned that decisions about where people would order from or eat out at were not based on hygiene ratings, but based on price or location.

‘What they’ve been trying to do is raise the public awareness of the rating scheme, supported by campaigns at particular times of the year.

‘I wonder sometimes whether the public do understand how the rating is put together, and they certainly sometimes don’t appreciate that if a rating is really low why a business continues to trade.

‘Any business that rates zero, one or two will have proportionate action taken immediately after the inspection.’

‘I’m sensing that when businesses do get a low rating the owners are more concerned about it than maybe they were a few years ago.

‘People have said that it is bad for their public image.

‘Based on the comments I have seen from people online for a significant proportion the food hygiene rating is not relevant.

‘The like the taste of “Uncle Bob’s” meat pies and they don’t care how it is being produced. They are going on quality and price.

‘I think the rating profile is getting more publicity, and I certainly wouldn’t dine out unless I knew the rating score of the business.

‘It’s not a perfect measure but hopefully people can see there is a clear structure to how a rating is arrived at, and what action is taken depending on how the rating falls.’

Fish market move was a blessing in disguise

THERE is a happy irony about the history of Johnsons Enterprises.

The family-owned fish market was established in 1975, and for the first four decades of its life was based in the Camber Dock.

But when Land Rover BAR moved to the area they were asked to move elsewhere – a blessing in disguise for a company which employed about 60 people at its peak.

Managing director Andrew Johnson explained: ‘Because of the age of the building, and the concrete roof, it could never achieve a hygiene rating higher than a three.

‘That really galled me, because I wanted to see a five star business.’

Since moving to their new home in Norway Road, the company has continued to grow and now can boast the maximum food hygiene rating. It buys in fish to sell to the public, retailers and other businesses in Hampshire, West Sussex and parts of Surrey.

Andrew said: ‘We do any preparation which is required, we operate a fleet of fish delivery vans so the customer gets the product at the best possible quality.

‘We have a temperature control chain in place, which is critical to fish as a product to maintain its quality. ‘

After being caught the fish is stored in fridges within polystyrene boxes filled with ice, and then collected by the company at the earliest opportunity. Once at the fishmonger’s base the produce is weighed, processed and stored before going on to customers.

Speaking about getting the maximum rating, Andrew added: ‘Getting a five is achievable, without a doubt. But there’s quite a few hoops you’ve got to jump through.

‘But it’s a good thing for the business. Overall the scheme is very good for customer and retailer, as it creates a format for the retailer to achieve to protect both sides, them and the customer.

‘It gives the customer confidence, and it gives the retailer confidence that they know what they’re doing is right because they’ve gone through this regime to get to a five star.’

As a processer of fish Johnsons has close ties to many of the city’s major retailers, which have to conform to similar hygiene standards but receive no notice of an inspection. Andrew said: ‘It’s up to zero and one rated businesses to buck their ideas up, if they made improvements I’m sure the frequency of their inspections would actually lengthen.

‘I know a couple of restaurants where we walk into the kitchens and think we wouldn’t eat here.

‘Customers definitely take notice of the ratings. When you get a good one you’re proud to stick it in your window.’

Butcher works hard to improve rating

FOR WA White and Son, it is the little steps that count.

The Arundel Street butchers were shocked after being handed a hygiene rating of zero in February last year.

Inspectors found evidence of cross-contamination risk in the handling between meat and other produce, and significant improvements were needed to cleaning practices.

But a year on they are back up to a score of three, and keen to make the next step to boost their ratings.

Owner Stuart Blackmun said: ‘We’ve replaced all the windows, put in new fridges. There was quite a lot of work done.

‘The ratings were something I took extremely seriously. Anything to protect public health, I’m all for.’

But Stuart said he thought the way businesses were judged could be made fairer.

He added: ‘It’s like an MoT, a gearbox could go in an afternoon, and the MoT won’t be representative of that car’s life or that car’s future.

‘There should be a bit more that goes into it.

‘When I had a five rating I didn’t put a sign in the window. We’re a personal business, we’re not a supermarket or anything. We speak to all our customers and have some kind of conversation with them.’