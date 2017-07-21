Lord and MP join forces to discuss enterprises

Have your say

AN EXPERT joined Fareham businesspeople at the Lysses House Hotel this month.

Lord Digby Jones attended an event organised by the Solent Business Forum and gave a talk to local business owners.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes manages the forum which holds quarterly events aiming to provide a dialogue between local firms and their MP.

As a cross-bench peer in the House of Lords, Lord Digby holds a number of senior positions within companies across the UK.

Between 2000 and 2006 Lord Digby held the title director general of the Confederation of British Industry.

Suella said: ‘It was great to welcome Lord Digby Jones to speak at our Solent Business Forum. He spoke about the need for innovation and enterprise as a way of building our economy and that Brexit will provide a great opportunity for businesses in Fareham.’

‘The Solent Business Forum is a fantastic opportunity for business to engage in constructive dialogue with their local MP about the issues which matter most to them.’