Love is sweet

HUNDREDS of brides and grooms-to-be flocked to one of Portsmouth’s most iconic buildings for a wedding fayre.

The event, on Sunday, saw scores of suppliers showcase their wares at the Spinnaker Tower. Staff were also on hand to showcase the tower as a venue – and Sunday’s fog didn’t deter the enthusiastic visitors.

Chris and Alison Barnes of Southsea-based business Sweet Cakes by Barnesy were displaying their products.

Alison said: ‘It was absolutely fantastic. We have done wedding fayres for the past four years but this was one of the busiest we have ever done. There’s so many people who have got engaged over Christmas – it really was the year for engagements.’

Sweet Cakes will be at a wedding fayre at the Meon Valley Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Shedfield on Sunday, January 22, from 11am until 3.30pm.