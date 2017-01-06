Lucky shopper wins hamper as Havant grotto raises charity cash

ONE lucky shopper had a surprise treat after winning a hamper.

Claire Morgan, from Havant, won the top prize in the draw at Meridian Shopping Centre after completing a survey, which attracted more than 400 entries. The prize draw ran alongside Meridian’s grotto, which saw children meet Santa Claus, for a fee of £1.

The money raised – £2,619.60 – will be donated to The Beacon Church, The Rowans Hospice and children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

Centre manager Rob Fryer said: ‘We were pleased to see so many families enjoying their visit as well as entering the prize draw.

‘For the last five years we have linked with the Beacon Food Bank to help raise awareness for the good cause locally, which makes sure that some of the neediest families in our community get a meal on the table.’