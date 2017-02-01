Luxury car firm is on the hunt for 20 apprentices

A RECORD number of apprenticeship places are available at a luxury car manufacturer.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that its 2017 apprenticeship programme will have its largest number of places to date – offering 20 candidates the opportunity to join the team in Goodwood.

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars apprenticeship programme, which was launched in 2006, provides 16 to 24-year-olds with the opportunity to learn and develop skills.

The apprenticeships last for up to four years and allow candidates to build a career by completing college courses that are nationally recognised, alongside on-the-job training.

To date, more than 100 people have joined the programme.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: ‘I am delighted to announce the start of recruitment for this year’s apprenticeship programme.

‘We are committed to developing future talent at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and I am especially pleased that we will welcome a record number of new apprentices to the business in 2017.

‘The development of artisanal craft skills at our centre of excellence here in West Sussex has been a hallmark of the first successful chapter in the renaissance of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

‘I look forward to welcoming the next generation of talented craftspeople to the home of Rolls-Royce in the summer.’

In addition to the apprenticeship programme, around 100 university students were employed with the company in 2016 on industrial placements, ranging from six months to a year.

The company also runs a graduate programme, with new positions made available each year. Closing date for applications is March 13. Go to rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers