M&S in festive recruitment

RETAIL giant Marks and Spencer is looking to recruit eight additional colleagues in Havant.

The appointments will be made to cover the busy Christmas period.

The retail chain is looking for eight ‘Moment Makers’ to cover a variety of roles across the store in departments including Clothing, Home and Food and more.

The company is seeking a total of 19,000 moment makers across the UK to help out with its busy festive period.

Last year, nearly 1,000 temporary workers across the UK were offered permanent roles in January and many have since progressed, as the store advises that there are opportunities to grow within the business.

All new colleagues will receive induction training to prepare and applications can be made at careers.marksandspencer.com