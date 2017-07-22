Mad Hatters raise vital cash

A CHARTERED accountants firm has pitted its staff head to head to raise money for Naomi House.

Wilkins Kennedy’s Fareham branch is taking part in the challenge against colleagues from across Hampshire.

Workers at the West Street office are aiming to raise £8,400 to donate to Naomi House and Jacksplace, which support children and young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Corporate fundraiser for Naomi House & Jacksplace, Jill McDonagh, said: ‘We love to see all the fantastic ideas the teams come up with to try and raise awareness of our hospices. The Wilkins Kennedy teams really pulled out all the stops!

‘We’ve seen a Hawaiian-themed shop, Minions, superheroes and even had a Mad Hatters Tea Party in Fareham. They’ve tried really hard to engage with our shoppers and we’re so grateful for their support.

‘Every penny they raise will help us continue to care for life-limited and life-threatened children, young adults and their families from across central southern England.’