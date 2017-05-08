Magazine for visually-impaired appeals for people to get involved

A MAGAZINE that campaigns on behalf of blind or visually-impaired people has been registered as a charity – and is on the lookout for people to get involved in a range of community projects.,

Losing My Sight magazine, run by editor David Taylor, has put out an appeal for those who are interested in projects and activities such as photography workshops, treasure hunting and watersports to get in touch.

David said: ‘If you enjoy photography and getting out and about in the fresh air, Losing My Sight is planning a trip to Bournemouth Air Show in the summer and other countryside locations.

‘You don’t need a camera as we will have a couple for you to use, however if you do have your own camera then that will be great.’

David said they would also be running treasure hunting workshops and teaching people how to use metal detectors.

There is also the opportunity to join a fit club at Fratton Community Centre every Wednesday from 11.30am until 12.30pm – and for anyone interested in watersports, Losing My Sight is planning on taking part in activities with Portsmouth Watersports Centre.

In May next year the charity hopes to hold a concert and they are looking for visually-impaired people of working age who can sing or play a musical instrument so they can put a group together to sing their charity anthem song. Auditions will be held next month – venue, date and times to be confirmed.

Visit lms-magazine.co.uk or e-mnail losingmysight@outlook.com