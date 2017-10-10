Major Portsmouth employer BAE Systems to axe 100s of maritime jobs

BAE Systems has announced it is making 375 people redundant.

All the firm’s locations are being considered but the majority of the 3,898 people who work in the affected maritime sector are in Portsmouth.

Jobs are set to go at BAE Systems

At 10am today, staff at the Portsmouth base were called to a briefing where they told there would be a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Additional briefings were also held at other BAE maritime sites across the UK.

A BAE spokeswoman said that the company is changing its organisation to ‘improve operational excellence and boost competitiveness, moving to a more streamline structure which focuses on the air, maritime and land sectors’.

BAE Systems employees 3,898 staff through its maritime sector. These staff are based in Portsmouth, the Isle of Wight, Essex and Bristol.

She said that all locations would be looked at when considering options and not just Portsmouth.

She added: ‘It would be wrong to say that all of the jobs will be coming from Portsmouth when we’re going out to all services in BAE systems maritime.

‘We are putting more of a focus on maritime. We want to be in the proper condition to work efficiently and meet customer needs so we are entering into a re-organisation which will include some voluntary redundancies.’

As some members of BAE staff do not have access to the internet, the announcements were made in face to face briefings and through notices going out to the company.

The spokeswoman said: ‘A series of briefings will be conducted to leadership teams today.

‘It may not come as a surprise to all of the workforce as we actually began the process in February with our executive population.

‘This is the second part of the process, opened up to all of our other employees, but we have to retain skills in Portsmouth.

‘If someone who has a key skill-set puts themselves forward for redundancy it isn’t guaranteed as we have to ensure that we can do the best job for the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defence. We want to make that very clear that we want to keep those skills here.’

She said that the firm need to be ‘of the best value for the Ministry of Defence and Royal Navy’, and that these changes would help the company to achieve this goal.

She added: ‘The focus of our business is two-fold. In this area (Portsmouth) we support ships as half of the Royal Navy fleet is based in Portsmouth. Our job is to make sure that we can maintain and support them here and support operations overseas. But we also manage Portsmouth naval base on behalf of the Royal Navy, so we need to be concerned about efficiency across multiple services.’

In total, out of its UK workforce of 34,550, the company is looking to make 1,900 people redundant as part of its restructuring.