Management software showcase is a success

AN EVENT that showcased the latest business management software and practices has been declared a success.

The Business Software Showcase, supported by Microsoft, took place at Dynamics Consultants in Locks Heath.

The event, which coincided with the firm’s annual open day, attracted the largest crowd of its events yet, and saw speeches from Robert Pope, the UK dynamics NAV channel manager at Microsoft, and Lee Crowhurst, the head of IT and business solutions at Bainbridge International.

Jeremy Organ and Tom Jenkins, directors, said it went well.

Mr Organ said: ‘With technology capability accelerating, a large part of this is educating people about what can be achieved and how to achieve it – which is what our event was all about.

‘Despite the current financial climate and uncertainty, industry in the south is really thriving and by providing flexible, integrated and automated solutions we pride ourselves in helping those companies prosper. We would like to thank everyone who attended our showcase, we feel that together we made the event a real success.’