Managing director appointed

A FIRE detection manufacturer has appointed a new managing director.

Apollo Fire Detectors, in Havant, has announced its recruitment of Charles Lombard, who will be responsible for trade across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Charles speaks fluent French, English and Italian and has worked for global businesses in countries including Australia, Denmark, France and Italy.

Charles left his role as vice-president at ITW to pursue this new opportunity.

On his new position, Charles said: ‘I am looking forward to joining the Apollo team and to working for a truly global company and leader in its field. Apollo can look back on a rich heritage and tradition, and I am planning to work with the team to continue building on these foundations and develop the next generations of innovative fire detection technology.’