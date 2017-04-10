Manufacturer is star of film

THE home of luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce is the subject of the second chapter in a series of short films.

In the film, premiered on Friday, the world is introduced to Rolls-Royce’s global centre of luxury excellence. Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet is the voice of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer, said: ‘The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, is a source of inspiration for artists, patrons and craftspeople alike.

‘It is with pleasure that we premiere the second in our series of short films entitled ‘The House of Rolls-Royce’.’

The film invites viewers to witness the legends and mythologies of Rolls-Royce – a place that draws on 113 years of design experience, and where every Rolls-Royce motor car is crafted by hand.

Go to youtube.com/embed/xxpHolHJZY8