Mapping firm gets crafty to make money for charity

A CRAFT club at a mapping firm has produced a map of Great Britain that will be auctioned for a good cause.

Ordnance Survey’s Craft Club has made The Great British Craftography Map, which is being sold to raise money for Solent Mind, OS’s corporate charity.

Bidding for the wall hanging, which contains craft representations of all 91 tiles of the national grid, is open until 7pm on Sunday, April 9 on eBay.

The money raised will help to support Solent Mind’s mental health services.

Hazel Slawson, operations consultant and OS craft club member, said: ‘The map took 21 people 10 months to complete.

‘As an exercise, it was great being able to think about how to portray different regions in a tile measuring 15cm by 15cm so that people will be able to understand and recognise it.

‘We’re really pleased with the result and hope it will raise plenty of money for Solent Mind, who do a brilliant job in the community.’

Solent Mind chief executive Kevin Gardner said: ‘This is a wonderfully creative way for OS to help raise money and awareness for Solent Mind.

‘I’m very impressed. There are strong links between crafting and mindfulness.

‘It helps focus the mind on the present, and promotes wellbeing, blocking out negative thoughts and creating a state of peace.

‘We are very appreciative of OS and its craft club for their fantastic efforts, which would look amazing hanging in a home or office.’

The national grid was originally developed in the 1930s, as a reference system for all OS maps, to help identify any location – and where you are – using a grid reference number. OS’s Craft Club version measures 2.2m by 1.2m and features 16 different crafts, including loom weaving, tapestry and Fair Isle knitting, with each of the 91 tiles representing 100km2.

To place a bid go to ebay.co.uk/itm/-/322467961736.