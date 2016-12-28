Marine company expands and gets stamp of approval

A LEADING marine firm with a centre at Portsmouth naval base has boosted its services for the maritime sector with two business developments.

Burgess Marine, an independent ship repairer and marine engineering services provider, has gained third-party accreditation to CE Mark structural steel and aluminium fabrications. It has also signed an agreement with London-based design firm Houlder.

Burgess Marine’s facility in the naval base is one of just four of its sites nationwide to provide the CE Marking service.

Nicholas Warren, chief executive, said: ‘There is still a considerable lack of industrial knowledge in the UK surrounding the legal requirement to CE Mark structural steel and aluminium fabrication – especially amongst our competitors and on occasion, customers.

‘Many companies that continue to carry out such works, now do so illegally and unlawfully, outside the parameters of a strict factory production control system.

‘This accreditation is another step in the professional development of the business which sets us apart and serves as a further example of our commitment to offer customers a quality product that meets all regulatory and product safety requirements.’

Another advance for Burgess Marine is the formalisation of its long-standing relationship with designer Houlder through the signing of a structured framework agreement.

The two companies have worked together on numerous projects for almost 20 years, including extensive works in the commercial and defence sectors as well as some high profile superyacht projects.

Burgess Marine’s extensive service offering is now more formally complemented by Houlder’s design support, meaning that customers need not go elsewhere for any engineering problem.

Houlder has a wealth of experience supporting ferry operators with new build designs, upgrades and conversions.

New builds include vessels for the Gosport Ferry Company, Wightlink and CalMac Ferries.

The company has also undertaken, in partnership with Burgess Marine, major conversion and upgrade works for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Condor Ferries.

Houlder has also worked with Burgess Marine on refit works to superyachts such as MY Shemara, MY Lady A and MY Lady S.