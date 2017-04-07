Marine manufacturer releases two liferafts

TWO new liferafts have been launched by a marine safety equipment and clothing manufacturer from Gosport.

Crewsaver has released liferafts the Crewsaver Mariner and the Crewsaver ISO.

These follow its the Crewsaver ISO Ocean liferaft released last year.

Crewsaver liferafts are manufactured by Survitec Group’s European manufacturing facilities.

David Duffin, sales director for Crewsaver, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer this complete liferaft range, helping consumers to remain as safe as possible whilst getting the best value for money.’