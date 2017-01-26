Marketing agency set up offices

DIGITAL marketing agency Koozai plans to open a new office as its team continues to grow.

It will move into the new larger premises in London on February 1.

Koozai was set up by digital marketing expert, Ben Norman, as a one-man operation in a shared office over 10 years ago.

It now employs 25 people and services a vast range of clients from its two offices; one in Park Gate and the other in London.

The London office will move from Covent Garden to Shoreditch.

Mr Norman said: ‘The agency’s rapid expansion in both Hampshire and London called for a change.

‘The move from our old London office to our larger one will allow us to flex our creative muscles much more than ever before so I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for Koozai.’