McDonald’s staff get green fingers in garden mission

WORKERS from six McDonald’s restaurants across the area joined forces to give something back to the community.
Staff from Fareham, Havant, Gosport, Cosham and Portsmouth stores met to spruce up a community garden in Portsmouth Road, Cosham.
Formerly owned by a local children’s group, the space is behind the Cosham restaurant and was in need of a little TLC.
The volunteers were keen to refresh the site and provide a space for locals to gather and enjoy.
Franchisee Grant Copper, who owns and operates the McDonald’s restaurants said: ‘I was really proud to see everyone come together and help the community of Cosham.
‘It’s a key priority of ours to ensure that the spaces around our restaurants remain an enjoyable place to live, work and visit.
‘As a business, we understand the important role that we play in making the area a better place.’
The restaurant chain is known for being involved in community work and runs a Love Where You Live initiative.
Staff patrol their local areas at least three times a day to collect discarded rubbish.
Altogether the staff cover a total of 3,000 miles a week on their litter walks.
Staff also recently volunteered in Waterlooville to repaint areas of The Rowans Hospice.
The Cosham garden renovation project has inspired staff to run a weekly gardening club for residents in the new-look space. Locals can attend to learn new skills.
Chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy Allison Ogden-Newton said: ‘McDonald’s Love Where You Live initiative, together with their commitment and their litter patrols is an example of how a business can make a real difference.’
