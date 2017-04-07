Medical equipment firm moves into new home

A FIRST aid and medical equipment supplier, DS Medical, will be moving to a new-build property on the Solent Enterprise Zone.

Company expansion and investment mean that DS Medical has outgrown the units it has occupied at the Fareham Enterprise Centre since 1995.

It will be moving to Daedalus Park, Lee-on-the-Solent on April 18.

Its new home will provide increased office and warehouse space. A purpose-built retail area will also enable customers to explore its products and receive advice from experts.

Managing director Richard Bourke said ‘We are extremely excited to be moving into our new home at Daedalus Park. It represents a big step forward for the future of DS Medical as it continues to grow and develop.

‘The increased space and improved facilities mean we are better equipped to meet the needs of our customers now and for the future.

‘Being part of the Solent Enterprise Zone on the perimeter of Daedalus Airfield offers great connections locally and across the UK. We eagerly await our move date.’