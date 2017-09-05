Meeting to unlock potential

A conference aimed at updating businesses on development and regeneration in the city is taking place this September.

Shaun Adams, CEO of National Regional Property Group, has been announced as a key speaker. Shaun will discuss his own developments in the region and give advice on how regeneration can unlock city potential.

Shaun said: ‘While we’ve recently made our move on to the national stage, Portsmouth is a city close to our hearts. Based in the city since our inception, we’re passionate about Portsmouth and all it has to offer.

‘I’m very much looking forward to speaking at the conference and working with local businesses to discuss how we can adapt the built environment to improve the city even further.’

The conference will be held on September 18 at Portsmouth Guildhall and starts at 3.30pm.