Memory café marks a year with anniversary event

A CARE company that runs a memory café for people with dementia is celebrating its one year anniversary.

The Memory Café was launched by Mark Gettinby, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, which has clients in Havant, Waterlooville and Emsworth. His aim was to provide a welcoming place for people affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The event will be held at The Pastoral Centre on High Street, Emsworth, on Wednesday from 2pm to 3.30pm. It is free and there will be entertainment, singing, refreshments and activities.

Mark said: ‘The café provides an opportunity for anyone with memory loss or dementia, their carers, friends and family, and others just looking for company, the opportunity to meet people, to reminisce and to share experiences or get out of the house.’

For more details call (023) 9319 0091.