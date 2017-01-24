Meon Valley MP urges residents to make use of Ofcom app

MEON Valley MP George Hollingbery is urging residents to use a new free mobile and broadband checker app to find out how good their coverage is.

People can look up their mobile reception and home broadband connections using watchdog Ofcom’s app for smartphones and tablets.

The app checks the performance of a user’s mobile reception, as well as their home broadband. If the app finds a problem with either, it will explain possible causes and provide troubleshooting advice. Voice, 3G or 4G coverage from all major network operators, both indoors and outdoors, at any location in the UK is also part of the package, allowing everyone to compare which network offers the best service in places such as the home or office.

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘This is a great one-stop shop to make sure that internet and mobile phone coverage is the best it can be. People should be taking advantage to ensure they are getting a good deal.’

The desktop programme is at checker.ofcom.org.uk/.