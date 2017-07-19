Search

Military site development to boost local economy

Morning weather and travel update

Linda Gillard, sales manager at Snows SEAT Portsmouth with her award

Linda triumphs at motor industry awards ceremony

0
Have your say

A FORMER military site is being redeveloped and is currently under construction by Fareham based business, Amiri Construction.

The former site in Liphook will become home to three new business premises in a project funded through £2m from East Hampshire District Council and a £1.6m grant from Enterprise M3  Local Enterprise Partnership.

Amiri director Martin Tidby said: ‘We’re delighted to  have this as our first competitively tendered project in Liphook.

‘The new business park will help to generate jobs and boost the economy in the area.’