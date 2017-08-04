More than 30 new jobs up for grabs at Gunwharf Quays - here’s how you can apply

Have your say

Gunwharf Quays is on the lookout for talented staff members this summer with more than 30 new jobs up for grabs.

Eateries including Carluccios and All Bar One are looking for baristas, front of house and serving staff.

Polo Ralph Lauren is one of the stores with vacancies. Picture: Sarah Standing

Retailers such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Jigsaw, Paul Smith and Musto also want to fill positions including style advisors, sales consultants and sales advisors.

There are 32 job vacancies in total.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Following the success of our jobs fair last month, in partnership with Highbury College and Job Centre Plus Portsmouth, we believe it is important to highlight the career opportunities Gunwharf Quays has to offer to the local community.

‘Some fantastic businesses are currently recruiting and we really hope the local community will register their interest.

‘We are always looking for talented retail, food and drink, leisure and sales recruits.

‘With the centre being in such a beautiful marina side location, what better place to work than Gunwharf Quays?’

Closing dates vary per application. To find a full list of jobs available, further details on each position, closing dates and details on how to apply, go to the Gunwharf Quays website.