‘More work is to be done’ by water firm

THE number of complaints received by a water supplier puts it bottom of a UK league table, according to statistics.

The Consumer Council for Water says that Southern Water has taken steps in the right direction, but that it is still the worst-performing water company in England and Wales for the fifth successive year.

Written complaints have fallen by 45 per cent in the past year, but Southern has reported a 54 per cent increase in issues needing to be resolved over the phone.

This means that Southern Water has the highest number of complaints per 10,000 connections.

Sir Tony Redmond from the Consumer Council for Water said: ‘We are encouraged by Southern’s improvement but its performance remains poor in comparison to the rest of the industry.

‘There is a lot more work to be done by the company.’

The Consumer Council for Water says that it will continue to press Southern Water to make improvements.

Portsmouth Water was revealed as the best-performing company.