Motor giant hires local firm to cleanse secure database

A motor giant has had thousands of its database files ‘cleansed’ by a Hampshire digital agency.

MediaBase Direct in Segensworth had the mammoth task of evaluating, checking and cleansing 115,000 secure files on behalf of Bowker Motor Group.

Bowker’s contracts include prestige franchises for big names in the industry including BMW, Mini, Harley-Davidson and Maserati. Bowker’s marketing manager Amy Lancaster said: ‘We turned to MBD to deal with the entire group’s database – and I am so glad we did.’

‘MBD was thorough, efficient and successful in dealing with 115,000 records in our large and complex database.’