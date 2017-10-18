Motor museum appoints first female apprentice

THE National Motor Museum at Beaulieu has appointed its first female workshop apprentice.

At a time when few specialist workshops are taking on trainees, the museum has announced it is investing in the future of its historic vehicle collection with this new appointment.

Apprentice Emily Leese, 18, will help to maintain and restore the team’s collection of more than 250 historic vehicles.

Once her apprenticeship is completed, Emily will be the first female to do so since museum manager and chief engineer Doug Hill completed his 40 years ago.

Emily, who has been a volunteer at the museum since the age of 14, said: ‘It’s good fun being in the workshop and getting involved.

‘I think I fit in quite well so far and all of the guys have been really good.

‘They’re a welcoming bunch, so I definitely feel like part of the team and I’m really enjoying working here.

‘I get involved in whatever projects are being worked on, from cleaning and polishing to putting things back together. Recently, I helped to re-fit the engine to our 1930 “Blower” Bentley,’