Moving date confirmed for Southsea’s post office

THE moving date has been confirmed for a new post office.

Southsea’s post office in Palmerston Road will move across the street to unit 73 on Thursday, September 21.

Postmaster Pranay Patel is transferring his business from its current home at unit 94-96.

The new premises are also undergoing a refurbishment and change to one of the new main-style post office branches.

The present branch will close on September 20 at 1pm, with customers being advised to use the Elm Grove post office in the meantime for the rest of that day.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said: ‘We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

‘We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.’

She added: ‘This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the post office, and will secure services for the future.’

At the new branch, services will be delivered from two modern serving positions – one full-screened and one open-plan.

It will be open from 9am to 5.30pm.