MP announces date for enterprise fair

Have your say

ENTREPRENEURS will have the chance to share their business start-up stories and ideas at an upcoming fair.

Gosport’s Enterprise Fair – hosted by Caroline Dinenage MP – is being announced for Friday, November 17.

The event will be held at St Vincent College in Mill Lane, Gosport, from 1.30pm-4.30pm.

A women in enterprise panel discussion will be chaired by the MP, with business support and funding organisations looking to network at the event.

To book your place email jessica.partridge@parliament.uk.