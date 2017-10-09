MP announces date for enterprise fair

ENTREPRENEURS will have the chance to share their business start-up stories and ideas at an upcoming fair.
Gosport’s Enterprise Fair – hosted by Caroline Dinenage MP – is being announced for Friday, November 17.
The event will be held at St Vincent College in Mill Lane, Gosport, from 1.30pm-4.30pm.
A women in enterprise panel discussion will be chaired by the MP, with business support and funding organisations looking to network at the event.
To book your place email jessica.partridge@parliament.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.