MP backs campaign to employed the disabled

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage is backing the DWP’s Small Employer Offer.

The offer raises awareness of the support available to small business when employing a person with a disability or long-term health condition.

The MP is encouraging small businesses to sign up to the scheme, advising that employers in the local community could be missing out on talent.

Caroline said: ‘Disabled people make up a fifth of the working-age population and our local employers could be missing out on a large proportion of the talent in our community.

‘I hope this will help assist more employers in the Gosport constituency to improve opportunities for local disabled people and to realise their potential in the workplace.’

Janene Ashcroft Coe, the new small employer advisor for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, plans to work with small businesses to provide support and ensure people have the chance to fulfil their potential.

The Small Employer Offer is voluntary and designed to increase job opportunities for claimants under Employment and Support Allowance and Universal Credit.

It is also available for people who have a limited capability for work.