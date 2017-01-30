MP backs relaunched website

A RELAUNCHED government website that supports small businesses in exporting their goods has received backing from the Gosport MP.

The Department for International Trade relaunched great.gov.uk to support small businesses in exporting their goods after research found that out of 2.5m registered UK businesses, only 11 per cent export.

MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘Making the move into any new market can be daunting, but the government’s new digital services make it so much easier. I urge every business owner to take a look.’

The website acts as a destination for trade and investment, bringing together UK businesses, international buyers, international investors and online marketplaces.

It will give users access to millions of pounds of potential overseas business, as well as information, preferential deals and support services.