MP calls for entries for working women’s award

AN MP is calling on people in Gosport to nominate a hard-working young woman for a Young Women’s Trust award.

The awards will recognise young women who have overcome barriers like a lack of confidence or juggling childcare to succeed at the start of their careers.

Most awards ceremonies celebrate those at the very top of their profession. But Young Women’s Trust wants to shine a light on women who are working hard and are often overlooked.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘We have an exceptional amount of talent in the Gosport constituency but sometimes starting out can be really tough for young women.

‘They face challenges like a lack of self-confidence or having to juggle childcare with work or studies.

‘The Young Women’s Trust awards are a great way to recognise the determination of young women who are overcoming those barriers to find work and training opportunities.

‘I’d encourage everyone to nominate someone they know, so we can make sure our young women get the recognition they deserve.’

Nominations are open until January 1. To make a nomination, go to youngwomenstrust.org/ywtawards. The ceremony will take place in London on February 21.