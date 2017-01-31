MP shows support for advice line

AN MP has learnt about a debt service for small businesses that can help them stay afloat if problems arise.

Business Debtline is run by the Money Advice Trust and offers confidential freephone and online advice for small businesses on matters such as bailiff and court action and dealing with creditors.

Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond heard about the work of the service during a meeting in Westminster.

She said: ‘There is much publicity and help available for individuals who get into problem debt, but the same issues for businesses is something that is often under the radar and receives less publicity.

‘However, small businesses are the bedrock of our economy and this service is vital in helping companies cope with problems so they can stay in business and continue to employ staff.’

For more go to businessdebtline.org/