MP urges port shop to stock local

MP FLICK Drummond has urged the new boss of the city’s ferry port stock local produce in its store.

Portsmouth South MP Mrs Drummond met Mike Sellers, who has recently taken over as director of Portsmouth International Port, to discuss a range of topics including plans for expanding traffic at the port, more cruise traffic and the potential impact of Brexit on customs and security operations.

She was told that 2016 was the port’s busiest year for five years.

She said: ‘I was really pleased to meet Mike and see his exciting plans for expansion of cruise ships at the port, which will attract a great deal of business and passengers. We discussed that Portsmouth needs to develop more as destination in its own right and not just an embarkation point for those taking a cruise.

‘I also made a plug for local producers getting a chance to stock the shop with their goods. This is good for the port and for business. I hope Mike looks into the idea.’