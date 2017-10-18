Multimillion-pound hotel is set to open its doors

Have your say

A NEW £21m hotel is due to open in Portsmouth next month.

On November 6, the Village Hotel Club Portsmouth will open to customers after a multimillion-pound building programme.

The hotel has 153 bedrooms, with some fitted with a virtual concierge, the Amazon Echo Dot.

The hotel, the 29th site under the Village brand, is aiming to become the most high-tech in the city. Visitors can sign in for the night using an app.

A built-in gym is also available with a Les Mills spin class, a virtual experience that only seven other locations in the UK host.

General manager Pedro Mendes said: ‘Our technology solutions, the most advanced for any new hotel in the south, are about enhancing the customer experience.

‘We want to create a place where people want to come and spend the day whether it’s to dine out, stay, work out or play.

‘The hotel will be a thriving hub, every day of the week, for local residents, gym members, the business community, holidaymakers with passengers using the city’s international ferry port, and guests for weddings, events and our popular live tribute acts.’

The hotel is in Western Road, Northarbour.