Mumpreneurs on the move

A NETWORKING club for mumpreneurs has moved to a new venue thanks to its rapid expansion.

The Mumpreneurs Networking Club will meet at the Tuppenny Barn, in Emsworth from January.

Emma Weatherstone, who ran the club at The Brookfield Hotel for over four years, said: ‘I built the group and now the membership has grown so strongly it is time to move on as we literally have grown out of our space in the hotel.

‘This new venue will ensure that the club can help more business owners network and move their businesses forward. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at The Brookfield and would like to thank Amanda and the team for their support over the past four years.’

The networking group has 18 venues nationwide.

The first meeting of 2017 is on Tuesday, January 10 at 11am. For more go to mumpreneursnetworkingclub.co.uk/