Music bosses pledge to improve sound at 2017 Victorious

VICTORIOUS bosses say they will produce an action plan to improve sound levels at next year’s Southsea spectacle.

It comes after a number of punters complained some sets on Sunday, including the hour-long performance by Oasis legend Noel Gallagher, were quieter than some of the acts on Saturday.

Victorious officials say strong winds caused some of the music to be blown into ‘unusual’ areas.

Victorious co-organiser James Ralls said: ‘The difficulty was, on the Saturday, we had 8 to 10 mile an hour winds, and yet on Sunday, there were gusts of up to 30 mph.

‘So the sound was getting projected into unusual areas at certain points.

‘There’s not a lot we can do about that, apart from putting in more delay towers to give us more coverage.

‘But what we have to be mindful about, is the views of the local residents. We want to produce a new sound plan, if we’re looking to grow then we need to look at how we can project the sound right to the back of the arena.’

Readers have taken to The News’ Facebook page to raise the issue.

Jo Jones said: ‘Very disappointed with the sound volume Sunday night, it was fine earlier but when HFB’ s came on, it was way too quiet.

‘Couldn’t hear a word despite moving forward.’

Shaw Swanton said: ‘People near us were chanting “turn it up “and we about halfway and towards the bars on the right ....vocals were way to quiet on the Sunday night.’

Rob Campbell said: ‘Sound was terrible kept fading in and out with that crosswind.’

Despite the issue, this year’s festival has been hailed as the most successful to date and drew in 120,000 spectators; a new attendance record.

Camping and an extra day of music could be rolled out at the 2017 Victorious as bosses look to put on an even bigger spectacle.