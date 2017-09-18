Nando’s celebrate retail and leisure restaurant award

THE team behind Nando’s in Whiteley celebrated as they scooped the restaurant of the year accolade at The News’ 2017 Retail and Leisure Awards.

Manager Sally Portman and her staff described feeling elated at the win, after working hard all year to showcase their skills which won them the best eaterie in the region accolade.

Judges said they were impressed by the charitable work carried out by Nando’s staff and their drive for impeccable customer service.

Sally said: ‘Yes, we make chicken and chips but we also try to make a difference. Our team works incredibly hard and it is so nice to get some recognition for that tonight.’

The restaurant has also been recognised by Whiteley Shopping Centre, which previously granted the team two customer service awards.

An example of the team going above and beyond is when one of the staff members got chatting to a regular customer.

The customer revealed that she was soon to be married but, as her father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, they were bringing the date of the wedding forward to make sure that her father would be there to give her away.

This touched the hearts of the Nando’s team who sprung into action and offered the restaurant as a venue.

Staff held a champagne reception and decorated the area for the party.

The restaurant also runs a ‘no chucking your chicken’ campaign, which sees all unused chicken dedicated to a homeless charity in Fareham every week.

Sally said: ‘These awards are a fantastic idea. Not a lot of light shines on the people in this industry and this event provides a platform for them.’