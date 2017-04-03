Nats shows its support for armed forces

AIR traffic control service provider Nats has signed a formal declaration of support to acknowledge its close co-operation with the armed forces.

The covenant was jointly signed at Nats Control Centre in Swanwick, also home to RAF(U) Swanwick, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence by Air Vice Marshal Chris Elliot and Nats’ HR and corporate services director Julie Elder.

Nats has committed to a number of key principles, including ensuring that no member of the armed forces community faces disadvantage.

Ewan Kelbie, director MoD capability for Nats, said: ‘We are very lucky that our control centres in Swanwick and Prestwick and our corporate office in Whiteley are all located in areas of the country with a rich military history and numerous existing military bases. Having people in the organisation with a deep understanding of the armed forces enables us to continue to develop our relationship with the MoD and to improve the services we provide now and into the future.’