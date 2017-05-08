Networking at the museum

A LEADING networking event is to return for its 20th year.

The event, presented by the Joint Professions Group, will be chaired by David Lapthorn, from accountants Ward Goodman, and is open to professionals working in private practice, business and local authorities across Hampshire, Dorset, the Isle of Wight and Salisbury.

This year’s gathering is being organised by the Southern Society of Chartered Accountants and will be held at the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, Gosport, on Wednesday at 6.30pm.

SOSCA president Richard Cartwright said: ‘These networking events are particularly good for making quality contacts, however I don’t want to downplay the interest of Explosion, as there will be a tour and a talk. It’s a fascinating museum.’

For more go to jpgspring2017.eventbrite.co.uk