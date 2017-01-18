Networking club starts for entrepreneurial mums

ENTREPRENEURIAL women are being invited to attend a new networking club in Fareham.

A new branch of The Mumpreneurs Networking Club is starting at Cams Mill in Fareham on January 27.

The club will be an all-inclusive group of women and men who have small to medium businesses so they can meet to exchange ideas and support each other and our businesses.

Marian Timms, manager, said: ‘Come and be part of a dynamic networking club. I look forward to seeing you there.’

The club will meet at 10am. For more go to mumpreneursnetworkingclub.co.uk/