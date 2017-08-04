New 24-hour gym ‘lifts’ job count in Portsmouth

FITNESS fanatics and weightlifting enthusiasts will be happy to hear that a brand new, 24-hour access gym will soon be opening in Cosham.

The site will create seven new jobs in Portsmouth when it opens this month and is set to be open for use every day of the year.

Manager and co-owner David Bovey took over a run down unit and is giving the new 4,1000 square foot space a mammoth refurb which will feature a large studio, free weights area, pin-loaded weights, cardio section, private showers and a dry room.

The gym will also have an acoustic ceiling to prevent noise pollution to local residents.

Owner David served in the Army for 17 years before deciding to launch his own fitness business.

David said: ‘I’m confident the gym will be a huge success as this is something quite new for this area. We’ve secured a great location and we’re confident those looking to keep on top of their fitness will be massively impressed with our facilities and prices.’

Staff at the facility will be preparing to provide 24/7 access for up to 1,400 members.

David said: ‘Anytime Fitness is all about fitting in with people’s business lives, so the location absolutely fits with the 24/7 model.’