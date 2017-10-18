New apprentice will help to build Berewood community

BARRATT HOMES has taken on a new apprentice in its bid to nurture local talent.

Charlie Simmonds is 16 years old and from Drayton. Charlie (pictured second right) will take on a carpentry apprenticeship at the firms Berewood Green development in Waterlooville.

Charlie will be involved in creating the brand-new community, which will feature 219 new homes.

Charlie said: ‘I’ve learnt a lot already and my favourite part is taking a raw material like wood and turning it into something useful. Seeing the houses all built at the end is really rewarding. It’s good that I’m earning money while I’m working towards my qualification.’