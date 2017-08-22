New business is reducing stress in the workplace

Have your say

AN entrepreneur has turned a natural skill into a strategic business.

Helen Aiken founded massage firm The Little Calm Company after spotting a need to ease stress in the workplace.

Helen said: ‘Giving massages to colleagues really gave them a boost.

‘My husband worked in a stressful job and suffered from debilitating anxiety and we found that massage had an amazingly calming effect on him. Now I visit workplaces and events and offer seated, fully-clothed massage on a massage chair or at the desk.’

Helen’s mission is to combat stress within the office, reduce sickness rates and increase morale.