New business rates deal

BUSINESSES could soon get discounts of up to £150,000 on business rates to build new premises.

The scheme will help new and established companies build new premises enabling them to expand and develop modern working environments.

East Hampshire District Council says it aims to be the most business-friendly council in the UK and is keen to start the scheme. Details will be published on its website.

Councillor Glynis Watts, who is in charge of economic development, said: ‘Business rate incentives will boost the delivery of new business premises, jobs and economic growth across the district as part of the council’s strategy to be as business-friendly as possible.’

Go to easthants.gov.uk.