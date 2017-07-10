New cafe is Mum’s living tribute to the son she lost

FOR some it was simply another working day but for Tamara Lording, April 8 marked a special date in the diary as she opened her long-awaited business to the public.

Launching Mitchel’s Cafe and Tea Rooms in Fareham has been a dream of Tammy’s for some years as it has been opened in memory of her son, Mitchel Whittingham, who died 10 years ago. Tammy keeps a picture of Mitchel hung up inside the cafe in honour of her son, Tammy said: ‘Mitchel loved cooking and I’m doing this for him. People often come in and ask about him, which is lovely.’

Mitchel Lording. Mum Tammy Lording has opened a new cafe in his memory

Mitchel’s offers cooked breakfasts, homemade cakes, cream teas, kids party buses and much more. It took Tammy some time to pick the perfect space before she came across the former electrical shop, which she then snapped up.

Tammy said: ‘My husband Jeff is a builder and he was coming in after work and on the weekend, knocking down walls and helping re-do the kitchen.’

Four short months later, Tammy was ready to open her cafe.

For launch day, Tammy’s team held a mini-street party, supplying food and drinks to visitors. Tammy said: ‘We had a big turnout. The Mayor and Mayoress came down to officially open the cafe. They stayed for quite a while and we all had so much fun.’

The cafe has had a great response from local residents and the community. Tammy said: ‘It’s going even better than expected. We have residents and councillors come in all the time to take photos. Everyone is really supportive and I’m so happy that we’re finally doing it.’

Mitchel’s is holding afternoon tea on July 8 at 3pm in support of a breast cancer charity. Sandwiches, cakes and raffle tickets will be on offer with the chance to win Fernham Hall tickets, hair dressing vouchers and much more.