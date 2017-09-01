New chairman appointed at Hampshire chamber

A top director has been appointed as the new executive chairman of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce.

Ross McNally will join chief executive Maureen Frost and fellow board directors in their position as the county’s independent voice of business.

The team promotes the chamber as the ‘go to’ destination for support and trading contacts during and beyond Brexit.

Ross has a wealth of experience working within membership bodies having previously worked as managing director of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and chief executive of the former South East Chambers of Commerce network.

Ross said: ‘Members need to have a sense of pride and ownership. I want to give members confidence by ensuring a practical and pragmatic level of engagement at all times.’

Regarding Brexit, Ross said: ‘Businesses will say they want a greater degree of certainty but that is now blended with wider opportunity. It’s about expanding horizons worldwide while navigating risks appropriately. The government has to hear the message loud and clear that businesses want a stable future and a solid, well-managed landscape of opportunity with risks being controlled.’