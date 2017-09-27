New factory is an historic move for Havant technology firm

A LONG-STANDING local manufacturer has celebrated after opening a new factory in Havant.

More than 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 22, supporting Colt International as it opened its new factory.

Havant MP Alan Mak, the Mayor of Havant Councillor Elaine Shimbart, representatives from local colleges and businesses and friends of the family-run firm all turned out to support the firm’s historic move.

Since 1963 the company had been based in New Lane, Havant, but has recently opened new sites in Petersfield and Waterlooville.

Colt, which makes and services products for smoke control, ventilation, solar shading and climate technology, is staying true to its Havant roots by moving manufacturing to Kenwood Business Park.

Attendees were treated to a buffet lunch and had a chance to network with other professionals.

Leaders behind the business kept things local, hiring a nearby removal firm to help them with the relocation. Tonnes of materials, equipment and machinery were transferred across to the new site.

Managing director Nick Buckingham said: ‘It was a big decision for us, moving our factory operations.

‘The building we were operating out of had served its purpose, and served us well, but it had become quite old.

‘As our business is ever-growing, the move has been both strategic and it seemed like the right time, in keeping with our demand.

‘It’s a very exciting time for the team.’

‘We are an international company, but we are local at heart. We have dedicated staff that have worked with us for over 30 years.

‘It was important to us to keep things localised for them so we are all very really pleased to have acquired this fantastic new space.’