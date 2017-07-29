New fish and chip shop to open at South Parade Pier

Have your say

A FISH and chip chain is getting ready to open a new restaurant.

Deep Blue Restaurants is opening a brand new business at the end of South Parade Pier, Southsea.

Launching on August 3, the 300-cover premises will be Deep Blue’s second site in Southsea and its biggest venue across the UK.

James Low, chief executive, said: ‘We are delighted to be part of this exciting project to restore the South Parade Pier back to the great destination it once was.

‘We’ve invested a significant amount to transform the site into a family-friendly restaurant that specialises in serving traditional fish and chips, along with other options.’